Win tickets to see the Gulls take on the Colorado Eagles
-
San Diego Gulls defeat San Jose Barracudas in overtime shootout
-
Gulls’ Sam Carrick soaking in SoCal lifestyle by learning to surf
-
Thousands turn out for 39th annual MLK Jr. Parade
-
FOX 5 San Diego Gulls vs. Iowa Wild Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 Gulls Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
-
Patrick Frazee, fiancé of missing Colorado mom, is arrested and booked in her murder
-
Video shows moment once-homeless man realizes he won $250K lottery jackpot
-
SD Gulls beat Ontario Reign 4-1
-
San Diego Seals prepare for first game
-
27-year-old arrested after threatening to kill women because he’s a virgin, police say
-
-
Gulls return home to stop Roadrunners in 5-2 win
-
Gulls defeat Ontario for sixth consecutive victory
-
Gulls win fourth consecutive game