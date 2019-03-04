Person dies outside as house burned in rural San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A person died outside of a Potrero home that caught fire Monday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded shortly before 6:45 a.m. to a report of a fire at a home in the 23000 block of Coyote Holler Road, Cal Fire spokesman Issac Sanchez said.

The first crews to respond found a person down on a lawn nearby, Sanchez said. Firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but the person was declared dead at the scene, he said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The single-story house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and crews were able to knock down the flames in around an hour, Sanchez said.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a fully involved single family structure fire in the area of the 23000 blk of Coyote Holler Rd in Potrero.#CoyoteIC pic.twitter.com/qTslB2WwpC — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) March 4, 2019