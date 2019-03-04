× Lewd conduct accusations land ex-NFL player back in jail

SAN DIEGO – Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was back behind bars Monday amid accusations of lewd conduct while he was free on bail, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The 35-year-old son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow is accused of engaging in lewd conduct in front of a 77-year-old woman in a gym in Carlsbad on Feb. 13 and Feb. 22, according to Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens, the U-T reported.

On Thursday, the Encinitas resident was accused several misdemeanor charges: two counts of lewd conduct, one court of battery of an elder and one count of willful cruelty to an elder, according to the U-T. Winslow pleaded not guilty and was ordered to remain on house arrest, according to court documents.

Vista Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman on Monday ordered Winslow to be booked into jail without bond, the U-T reported.

During the alleged incidents, Winslow was out on $2 million bail and facing kidnapping and rape charges. He is accused of raping two women in Encinitas in 2018 and raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl in 2003 and was charged with felony counts of kidnapping, forcible rape and rape of an unconscious person.

Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.

