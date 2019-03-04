Images showing SoCal students doing Nazi salute during drinking game sparks outrage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Pictures taken at a house party in Orange County party over the weekend is sparking outrage.

The pictures that have circulated on social media show students saluting to red plastic cups shaped to form a swastika during a drinking game. The photos appear to indicate the party was attended by students at Newport Harbor High School, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"I am heartsick and disgusted seeing kids in our community engage in anti-Semitism. I find the casualness of their bigotry and hate particularly disturbing. This is not normal and we can’t turn a blind eye. We must do a better job educating our kids," said Assmemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris.

"I condemn this display of a hateful, anti-semitic symbol and call on parents and community leaders to redouble our efforts to educate young people about the history of violence against Jewish people worldwide. This has no place in Orange County," said Representative Katie Porter.

A forum at the school was scheduled for Monday night, it was reported.