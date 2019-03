SAN DIEGO — Aloha!

After much anticipation, flights to Hawaii on Southwest Airlines officially became available Monday.

Flights from San Diego will start on March 24 from Honolulu, Hawaii and will begin service to Maui on April 10.

Using the airline’s low fare calendar, travelers can find rates that begin from $88 each way.

For those looking for an even better deal, rates begin at $49 each way from Oakland.