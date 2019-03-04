× Death investigation underway in City Heights

SAN DIEGO – A woman was found dead under possibly suspicious circumstances in a City Heights apartment Monday, a community member told FOX 5.

The fatality in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to San Diego police. Homicide detectives were called in to look for any evidence of criminal involvement in the death, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Said Biyow, a member of the local Somalia community, said the victim was a woman who may have been involved in a domestic violence situation. He said the woman’s sister hadn’t heard from her and asked the property manager to gain access to the apartment where they found the victim’s body.

“We lost one of our lovely and very heartfelt ladies. This is very sad for us,” Biyow said. “This is a wakeup call for our community.”

The decedent’s identity was not immediately available.