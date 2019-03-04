Actor Luke Perry of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ ‘Riverdale’ dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Actor Luke Perry, best known for roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale," died after suffering a stroke, TMZ reported Monday.

Luke passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, TMZ reported.

Perry, 52, became a 90s heartthrob for his role as Dylan McKay on "90210." He’s seen a career resurgence thanks to the CW hit "Riverdale."

According to Us Weekly, paramedics arrived at his home around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call. An ambulance took him to a nearby hospital. The website reported that Perry suffered a “massive stroke.”

Perry’s hospitalization came the same day FOX announced a six-episode "Beverly Hills, 90210" limited series revival. Perry was not announced as one of the returning stars, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that he had scheduling conflicts with "Riverdale." Six other cast members expected to return include Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

Luke was survived by his two children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18. He was married to Rachel Sharp from 1993 to 2003, TMZ reported.

