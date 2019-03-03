Vigil held for murdered college student as family searches for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Family and friends gathered in Lincoln Park Sunday for a candlelight vigil to honor Gregory Izik Ruffin Jr. one week after his death.

Homicide investigators said someone called them after finding Ruffin critically injured along 47th Street, near Castana Street, after 11 p.m. on Feb. 24. Paramedics tried to save the 22-year-old, but he died before making it to the hospital, investigators said.

Lt. Matt Dobbs with the San Diego Police Department said that Ruffin had trauma to the upper body, but could not specify how he died because the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators, and Ruffin's family, are asking for anyone with information about the case to come forward. "If you know something, say something. Call the police. Call the authorities," Ruffin's uncle, Elder Leeroy Simmons, told FOX 5. "Let them know what you know because that will help to circumvent future crimes.”

On Friday, Councilmember Monica Montgomery issued a statement condemning violence in her district.

"Last month, we saw an increase in gun violence in our community. This week alone, two young men were shot and killed in District Four," Montgomery wrote. "My office has been in constant contact with the San Diego Police Department and investigations are ongoing."

“The San Diego Police Department is working diligently with the community to solve the two recent homicides and bring those responsible for the tragic deaths to justice. We ask the community for calm as the investigation moves forward,” added Chief David Nisleit.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and San Diego police will reward $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at (888) 580-8477.