New ‘The Sandlot’ TV series is in the works

LOS ANGELES — Beloved coming-of-age baseball flick “The Sandlot” is set to make a comeback, this time as a TV series, according to writer and director David Mickey Evans.

Evans first shared the news on The Rain Delay podcast.

He’s expecting to receive an order for two seasons and to have the entire original cast back in some capacity for the new project. Evans said the series will debut on a streaming platform and will be set in 1984 — 22 years after the fictional events of the original film.

“Sandlot” fans, cast members and creators celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary in 2018, with everything from ceremonial first pitches from the cast to special bobbleheads and in-stadium screenings, MLB.com’s Cut 4 Blog notes.