Man stabbed in North County roadway, police say

VISTA, Calif. –Sheriff’s deputies were investigating after a man was stabbed in Vista late Saturday.

A 911 call came in just after 8:15 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed outside an IHOP on Sycamore Avenue near Thibodo Road, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael McNeill said.

The man told deputies he’d been attacked by two assailants in the middle of the roadway on Thibodo Road, and he fled into the IHOP.

He was taken to Palomar Medical Center with multiple stab wounds, McNeill said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Good descriptions were not available for the two suspects.