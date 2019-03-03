Man riding scooter on Mission Beach Boardwalk suffers fractured skull, brain bleed

SAN DIEGO — A man was seriously hurt when he fell off a scooter on the Mission Beach boardwalk, police said.

The 26-year-old man was riding a scooter with a group of friends southbound in the 3300 block of Ocean Front Walk around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when he fell, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

His friends were riding in front of him, and saw him on the ground when they looked back, Heims said. It wasn’t clear what caused the man to fall.

The man was taken to a hospital with a fractured skull and brain bleed, Heims said, but his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.