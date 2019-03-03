Man crushed by his truck in deadly rollover crash

Posted 9:17 PM, March 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:19PM, March 3, 2019

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man’s truck rolled on top of him after he was thrown from the vehicle in a crash in the North County Sunday, police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Valley Parkway and Quince Street in Escondido, according to Escondido Police Lt. Michael Kearney. The victim was driving a Toyota Tacoma south on Quince Street when his vehicle crashed into a Mercedes-Benz sedan driving west on Valley Parkway, Kearney explained.

The impact of the crash forced the Tacoma to roll over a number times and the driver was thrown from the cab because he was not wearing a seat belt, according to officials.

The victim, who was in his 50s, was taken to Palomar Medical Center where he died.

The other driver — a woman in her 40s who was wearing a seat belt — was temporarily trapped inside the wreckage of her vehicle, which came to rest against a retaining wall. She was freed by firefighters.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call Escondido police Officer R. Gay at (760) 839-1470 or the department’s tip line at (760) 743-8477.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.