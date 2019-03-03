Man crushed by his truck in deadly rollover crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man’s truck rolled on top of him after he was thrown from the vehicle in a crash in the North County Sunday, police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Valley Parkway and Quince Street in Escondido, according to Escondido Police Lt. Michael Kearney. The victim was driving a Toyota Tacoma south on Quince Street when his vehicle crashed into a Mercedes-Benz sedan driving west on Valley Parkway, Kearney explained.

The impact of the crash forced the Tacoma to roll over a number times and the driver was thrown from the cab because he was not wearing a seat belt, according to officials.

The victim, who was in his 50s, was taken to Palomar Medical Center where he died.

The other driver — a woman in her 40s who was wearing a seat belt — was temporarily trapped inside the wreckage of her vehicle, which came to rest against a retaining wall. She was freed by firefighters.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call Escondido police Officer R. Gay at (760) 839-1470 or the department’s tip line at (760) 743-8477.