Victim, suspect identified in South Bay homicide

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The victim and suspect in a South Bay homicide investigation were identified by authorities Sunday.

Norberto Sanchez of Chula Vista was arrested on a murder charge Saturday after telling his niece that he killed his stepmother in Chula Vista, police say.

The 911 call came in just after 1:30 p.m. The female caller told authorities that her uncle, Sanchez, confessed to killing his father’s wife and was on his way to her home, said Chula Vista Police Sgt. David Oyos.

Sanchez, 55, arrived to his niece’s home in the 500 block of Arizona Street where he was detained by officers with the Chula Vista Police Department.

Other officers with CVPD responded to the 1100 block of Oasis Avenue where Sanchez claimed the incident occurred. Officers located a woman, identified as 65-year-old Maria Esther Gonzalez of Chula Vista, who appeared to have gunshot wounds. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive Gonzalez. She was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Oyos.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in police custody.

Details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CVPD at 619-691- 5151.

