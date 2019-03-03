× Firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames at North County home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Firefighters dealt with heavy smoke and flames after a fire started at a home in Oceanside Sunday.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. at the house on Camarillo Avenue near College Boulevard, according to the North County Fire Protection District. The flames started on the second story.

Crews were on scene and fighting the fire aggressively by 3 p.m. One person was home but was able to get out safely. The family will be forced to stay with family because of smoke damage, officials said.