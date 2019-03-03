Community shows up to pay respects to veteran with no family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Sergeant Robert Wunderlich was buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning with no family to plan or attend the service.

After calls for support were sent from the USO and Gateway Cremation Services, it was up to the community to pay respects to the Air Force veteran.

“We have to pay tribute to those who served whether they’re with us or not,” Karl Lund, USO executive board member, told KTVI.

It’s a duty that John Robinson, owner of Gateway Cremation Services, feels called to uphold. Robinson stepped in after he received a call from John Cochran Hospital about a veteran without a family.

“They get quite a few unclaimed veterans so they call us when they need help and we will make sure that they are buried respectfully,” he said.

Dozens of community members answered the calls.

The cemetery was packed with fellow military members, veterans, and community members showing their support. They had never even met Sergeant Wunderlich.

Sergeant Wunderlich was laid to rest with full military honors including the folding of the flag and playing of the taps.