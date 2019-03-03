× Boat sinks in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO — Investigators will still trying to determine how a boat became partially submerged in San Diego Bay Sunday.

A report came in around 6:40 a.m. that a 30-foot power boat had sunk in La Playa Cove, according to San Diego Harbor Police Sgt. T.D. De La Pena. The area is near Scott Street and San Antonio Place, northwest of Shelter Island.

Police don’t believe anyone was on board the vessel when it sank, but had not yet spoken with the owners Sunday afternoon.

Jeff Gough, who paddled by in his rowboat and recognized the vessel, said he had met the boat’s owners in the past. He believed the couple was caught in rough waters the night previous and managed to get the boat back to the harbor before it started to sink fully, but investigators had not confirmed that information.