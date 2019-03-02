Three back-to-back storms due for San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego region is feeling the effects of the first storm in a series of three expected in the coming days.

Saturday's storm was expected to cause light showers in and around San Diego County through Sunday morning, with about a quarter-inch to a half- inch of rain expected along the coast and as much as one to two inches of rain in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Windy conditions were also reported across the county, in the mountains as well as along the coast.

A wind advisory was in effect for the mountains, with winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph expected, the NWS said.

Another storm was predicted to drop similar amounts of rain on the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS forecaster Philip Gonsalves.

"Primarily for San Diego County, rainfall totals at lower elevations west of the mountains will be from a bout a quarter of an inch to about half an inch," Gonsalves said. "As we go higher in elevation to the local mountains, the amount goes from one to one-and-a-half inches."

A third storm expected for Friday and Saturday was too far out for forecasters to make rainfall predictions, Gonsalves said.

He said the back-to-back rainy weather the region has been experiencing since the start of the new year is unlikely to let up in the near future.

"The current pattern looks as though it's not going to change significantly over the next week, 10 days or maybe two to three weeks," Gonsalves said. "I think we may continue to have these sorts of rain events into the month of April."