Suspected DUI driver plows into pickup in wrong-way crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A suspected intoxicated driver plowed into a full- size pickup head-on while traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 15 in Escondido Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Several reports came in to California Highway Patrol dispatchers at 1:38 p.m. reporting a pickup truck headed the wrong way in HOV lanes on I-15 near Auto Park Way — going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Just a few minutes later, dispatchers were told the pickup had crashed into another truck near Via Rancho Parkway, according to a CHP incident log.

Paramedics took one passenger in the wrong-way truck to nearby Palomar Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Escondido Fire Department spokesman Jeff Murdock told City News Service. The driver of that truck, who was uninjured, was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was arrested, according to information from Murdock and the CHP.

Murdock said the driver of the other pickup had a complaint of pain but did not have to be hospitalized.

Both HOV lanes as well as the No. 1 and 2 lanes of the freeway were closed in the aftermath of the crash, and were re-opened by about 3 p.m.