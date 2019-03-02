× South Bay man tells dispatcher he just killed family member, police say

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man is suspected of killing a female family member in the South Bay Saturday after telling a 911 operator he committed the crime, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Oasis Avenue in Chula Vista, about a block away from Greg Rogers Park. Police say during an emergency call from a neighbor, another man took the phone and told the dispatcher he had killed a family member.

Officers rushed to the house and found a dead woman, police confirmed. They then arrested the man suspected of making the statements on the phone. He was described only as an adult in his 50s.

Police did not immediately say how the woman died. Investigators were seen speaking with neighbors at the scene.