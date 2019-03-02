Man stabbed following foot chase in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO –A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with a stab wound suffered in an attack in the Barrio Logan area of San Diego.

At 4:45 p.m. Friday, the man was being chased by three to five suspects in the 1800 block of Logan Avenue when he ran into a business and tried to hide in a back room, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim used his back to hold the door to the room shut and one of the suspects was able to stab through the door with a knife, striking the man in the upper left back, Heims said.

After a few minutes the suspects left and the victim was taken to a hospital by a friend, Heims said. His injuries were considered non life threatening.

San Diego police Gang Unit detectives investigated the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.