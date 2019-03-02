× 1 stabbed, 2 arrested in strip mall brawl

SAN DIEGO — Multiple people were handcuffed in the chaotic scene following a stabbing at a San Diego strip mall Saturday morning.

Officials first got calls about the fight at a business complex on Campo Road in Casa De Oro, east of Spring Valley, around 10 a.m.

Deputies found a man bleeding in a car and witnesses said the attacker had just run away, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rob Siegfried said. The stabbing suspect was tracked down a few blocks away and arrested.

The man who was stabbed suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to Siegfried. He was undergoing surgery Saturday afternoon.

A woman who tried to help the stabbing victim said his injuries seemed severe. “I went and got paper towels out of the back to put pressure over the wounds so he wouldn’t die,” she said. “I was holding him trying to keep him from bleeding out because he bled all through his shirt.”

The woman said as many as five people were involved an argument before the stabbing, with some running away and later returning. Officials confirmed multiple people were detained after the fight, with one additional person getting arrested.

“They ran. Even his friends, they just left him there. It’s horrible,” she said. “His friends just ran away. Then they came back and started a big fight. With everyone — the deputies, screaming, hollering, yelling.”