‘Who’s the Boss’ star Katherine Helmond dies at 89

Katherine Helmond died at her Los Angeles home Feb. 23

LOS ANGELES- Tony-award winning actress Katherine Helmond died at the age of 89, her agency confirmed.

Helmond, who starred as Jessica Tate in the late 1970s comedy ‘Soap’ and ‘Who’s the Boss’ died February 23 at her Los Angeles home due to complications from Alzheimer’s.

Born in 1929, the Texas native earned four Best Actress Emmy nominations for ‘Soap,’ and two Supporting Actress Emmy nominations for ‘Who’s the Boss?’

She is survived by her husband.

