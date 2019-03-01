× Golden Globe-winner Katherine Helmond, known for ‘Who’s the Boss?’, dead at 89

LOS ANGELES- Golden Globe- winning actress Katherine Helmond died at the age of 89, her agency confirmed.

Helmond who starred as Jessica Tate in the late 1970s comedy ‘Soap’ and was a frequent scene-stealer in ‘Who’s the Boss’ died February 23 at her Los Angeles home due to complications from Alzheimer’s, according to Manfred Westphal, chief marketing and communications officer for APA.

Born in 1929, the Texas native was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and won two Golden Globes for the two roles for which she was best known.

On “Soap,” which ran for four seasons from 1977-1981, she played lovably naïve Jessica Tate, a role that earned her a Globe in 1981.

On “Who’s the Boss?” Helmond played the feisty mother to Judith Light’s Angela, Mona Robinson. Helmond won a Golden Globe in 1989 for the role.

Those she worked with during her five-decade career shared their condolences on social media.

“We lost a national treasure today. No words can measure my love,” said longtime co-star, Tony Danza.

Helmond’s “Who’s the Boss?” co-star Alyssa Milano called the actress an “instrumental part” of her life in a tribute posted on Friday.

“You taught me to hold my head above the marsh,” she wrote on Twitter. “You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were!”

Katherine Helmond was such a class act and incredibly down to earth. She was terrific as my mother on #EveryboyLovesRaymond and I looked up to her as a role model. #RIPKatherineHelmond https://t.co/Yiku05soq4 — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) March 1, 2019

Light added in a statement to CNN that Helmond was “a remarkable human being and an extraordinary artist.”

“She taught me so much about life and inspired me indelibly by watching her work,” she said. “Katherine was a gift to our business and to the world, and will be deeply missed.”

Helmond was also known for her recurring roles on shows such as “Coach” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Her work in film included a voice role in the “Cars” movies and credits in three Terry Gilliam films, “Time Bandits,” “Brazil,” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

A native of Galveston, Texas, Helmond got her start in theater.

In 1973, she earned a Tony Award for her performance in Eugene O’Neill’s “The Great God Brown.”

A memorial for family and friends is currently being planned for the near future, her agency said.

She is survived by her husband.

“She was the love of my life. We spent 57 beautiful, wonderful, loving years together, which I will treasure forever,” her husband, David Christian, said in a statement. “I’ve been with Katherine since I was 19 years old. The night she died, I saw that the moon was exactly half-full, just as I am now… half of what I’ve been my entire adult life.”