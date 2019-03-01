× Water pipe ruptures in East County neighborhood

SAN DIEGO – A broken water pipe flooded a street in an East County neighborhood Friday and left several dozen homes with very low water pressure.

The ruptured pipe was reported in the 9800 block of Mozelle Lane in the unincorporated Casa De Oro area east of El Cajon at around 11 a.m.

Water spewed from the leak and spilled down the street into storm drains, but no property damage was reported from the minor flooding.

Helix Water District crews slowed the leak by partially closing valves on both sides of the break, but they did not shut down the pipe completely. As a result, 37 homes will have very low water pressure until the repairs can be completed. The repairs should be completed before midnight, according to water district officials.