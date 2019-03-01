USS Essex returns home from deployment

SAN DIEGO -- Thousands of sailors and Marines returned to their homeport of San Diego following a successful deployment Friday.
The amphibious ready group aboard the USS Essex set sail in July.
More than 4,500 sailors and Marines returned from the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and region of Africa to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts to support regional security, stability, and the free flow of maritime commerce.
“This deployment was a great example of dynamic force employment,” said Capt. Gerald Olin, commander, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1. “We were successful on our deployment because we operated the way we trained. Our team was manned, trained and equipped successfully so that we were able to meet mission requirements in every fleet.”