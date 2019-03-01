USS Essex returns home from deployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Thousands of sailors and Marines returned to their homeport of San Diego following a successful deployment Friday.

The amphibious ready group aboard the USS Essex set sail in July.

More than 4,500 sailors and Marines returned from the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and region of Africa to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts to support regional security, stability, and the free flow of maritime commerce.