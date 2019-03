Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Chick day is happening at the Hawthorne country store in Escondido. Once a year, they open their doors and sell more than 100 varieties of poultry. Lots of people in Southern California are switching to the slow food movement and starting their own coops. Store owners say many people love them as pets, especially since they serve up the best breakfast, fresh eggs.

Heather Lake takes us inside the shop as they get ready for their biggest event of the year.