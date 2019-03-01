Reward offered for information in Grossmont College student’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A reward was offered in the investigation of a Grossmont College student who was found dead on a sidewalk in Lincoln Park, authorities said Thursday.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and San Diego police will reward $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the dead man as 22-year-old Gregory Ruffin Jr., a former Serra High School basketball player and college student.

Police and firefighters responding at 11:11 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person down in the 300 block of 47th Street found Ruffin Jr. suffering from apparent trauma to his upper body, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Ruffin died before they could get him to a hospital, Dobbs said.

The victim's mother, Shay Ruffin, told FOX 5 he wasn't affiliated with any gangs and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“A momma’s boy for sure. Did anything for me. He was a nice kid. He was my baby,” Shay Ruffin said. “I want justice. I want to know why somebody would do that to my son and leave him on the street."

Anyone with information on the man's death was asked to call SDPD homicide detectives at 619-531-2293. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.