RaceLegal shuts down after 21 years

SAN DIEGO — After 21 years of RaceLegal providing a safe drag strip for racers to burn rubber, the nonprofit announced it is shutting down its race track for good.

More than 10,000 people showed up to the last race at SDCCU Stadium Friday night.

“I’ve had friends wrap trees. I’ve personally been in a rollover because we were racing around,” said Misty Wildfong, a race enthusiast.

Racers say without RaceLegal letting racers put the pedal to the metal, the races will be forced on to city streets.

“I’d rather be at this place where I feel safe and comfortable than racing on a street or racing on a trail where you never know what can happen,” Wildfong said.

Most attendees were talking about how they could keep this above board, but still very gritty street race from closing down. At least one promoter is trying to keep the raceway open, but nothing is certain.