Pedestrian killed by MTS Trolley, police say

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. –A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in San Ysidro, police said Friday.

The crash happened shortly before 11:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Beyer Boulevard and Smythe Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said. The intersection is just northeast of the Beyer Boulevard Trolley Station.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Stirk said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s traffic division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.