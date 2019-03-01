Pedestrian badly hurt, streets closed in East County crash

Posted 2:21 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 02:24PM, March 1, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A person was hit by a car Friday afternoon, forcing road closures near La Mesa.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at 71st Street and El Cajon Boulevard. A pedestrian was hit and found lying on the ground, unconscious but breathing, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Medics arrived and rushed the person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Eastbound lanes of El Cajon Boulevard were closed between 70th and 72nd after the crash, only one lane was left open in the area headed west. Southbound 71st was also closed in the area.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.