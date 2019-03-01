Pedestrian badly hurt, streets closed in East County crash

SAN DIEGO — A person was hit by a car Friday afternoon, forcing road closures near La Mesa.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at 71st Street and El Cajon Boulevard. A pedestrian was hit and found lying on the ground, unconscious but breathing, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Medics arrived and rushed the person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Eastbound lanes of El Cajon Boulevard were closed between 70th and 72nd after the crash, only one lane was left open in the area headed west. Southbound 71st was also closed in the area.

.@SanDiegoPD is investigating a serious injury collision at 71st and El Cajon Blvd. E/B El Cajon Bl is closed between 70 and 72. 1 W/B lane closed. S/B 71st from ECB is closed. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TAkwSkYaqQ — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 1, 2019