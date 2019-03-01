Pacific Beach Middle School employee arrested

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a Pacific Beach Middle School employee during an investigation after hours Thursday, according to the principal.

The investigation was not school related, Principal Kimberly Meng said in an email sent to students’ families Friday.

After officers arrested the staff member, they found a secured firearm in the employee’s vehicle parked in a campus lot.

“There is no indication that the staff member ever intended any harm to students,” Meng said.

San Diego police are investigating and are working with the City Attorney’s Office “to pursue appropriate charges through the District Attorney,” Meng said.