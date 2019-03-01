Man drives wrong way on freeway to escape South Bay shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man told police he had to drive the wrong way on the freeway to escape a driver who shot at him in the South Bay Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. when the man was driving near Montgomery High School in Otay Mesa West. Someone in another car started chasing him and opened fire when they got close, the driver told police.

The car eventually rammed into him near the ramp to Interstate 5 at Palm Avenue, spinning the man around and facing him the wrong way toward the freeway. He took off, briefly driving north on southbound I-5 to escape, he later told police.

Officers eventually met the man at a gas station and confirmed his car had been shot.

No one was seriously injured but the man did hit a freeway sign as he escaped, officials said. The group of people in the shooter's car were described only as four men.