Family needs help identifying driver in hit-and-run crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- A Chula Vista family was working to track down the man who totaled their car in a hit-and-run crash in National City.

Surveillance video shows the very moment a man smashes his car into the Kenworthy's blue Acura on Tuesday Feb. 26th around 7:10 a.m.

"When I first came to see the car. The first thing I did was cry,” Honey Mae Kenworthy said.

Kenworthy said the car she had been driving for seven years was recently paid off.

“We had just switched to limited liability so it’s not covered for this,” Kenworthy said.

Kenworthy said she feels both sad, but equally mad after watching the video.

“He hit my car so hard that it crashed into the other vehicle and stuck around for five minutes. Picked up pieces of his car and put it back in his vehicle to hide the evidence of what had happened,” Kenworthy said.

During all of that time she said he could have at least left a note.

“It’s upsetting because my husband and I work very hard to provide for our kids,” Kenworthy said.

Kenworthy told FOX 5 the car is now totaled. It’s a setback because this may prevent her nearly 16-year-old son from getting a car when he gets his license.

“He’s a great kid. He works really hard and I felt like he deserved it,” Kenworthy said.

The mother of two has hope though if they find the man responsible the issue will be resolved.

Kenworthy said she filed a report with the National City Police Department.