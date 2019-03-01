East County pizzeria robbed at gunpoint

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Two thieves — at least one of them armed with a gun — robbed an East County pizzeria Friday afternoon.

The armed holdup at Giant Pizza King in the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard in Spring Valley was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The bandits, described as men in their 20s in hooded sweat shirts, stole a wallet and a cellphone inside the business before fleeing, Lt. David Buether said.

Deputies searched the neighborhood with help from a San Diego police helicopter, finding and detaining two men matching the description of the robbers in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue, about a block south of the scene of the crime.

The suspects’ names were not immediately available.

Google Map for coordinates 32.712226 by -117.016680.

