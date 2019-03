SANTEE, Calif. — Deputies Friday night were called to a field in Santee where a suicidal man was armed with a handgun, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident is in the 8400 block of Graves Avenue.

Authorities asked nearby residents to shelter in place, and others to avoid the area.

Watch Commander: There is a suicidal subject armed with a handgun in the area of 8400 Graves Ave. in Santee. Deputies are on scene. Please remain clear of the area. Nearby Residents are asked to shelter in place. We will post updates as they become available. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) March 2, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.

If you or someone you know needs help, the crisis hotline number is 888-724-7240.