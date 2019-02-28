SDSU student robbed at gunpoint on edge of campus

Posted 3:12 PM, February 28, 2019, by

The suspect in an armed robbery near SDSU drove off in this white Prius, police say.

SAN DIEGO — A thief armed with a pistol robbed a San Diego State University student near the northern outskirts of the campus early Thursday, authorities reported.

The robber confronted the victim in the 5500 block of Montezuma Road about 12:45 a.m., according to SDSU police.

After stealing the student’s wallet, the bandit fled to a waiting white Toyota Prius and was driven out of the area by an accomplice.

The robber was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-10-inch black man in his late teens or early 20s, wearing black pants and a white shirt. No description of the getaway driver was available.

No injuries or gunfire were reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.