PG&E equipment likely caused Camp Fire, utility officials say

SACRAMENTO – Pacific Gas & Electric said it was “probable” its equipment caused the Camp Fire, considered the worst wildfire in California history, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

PG&E officials reported said despite the on-going investigation, “The company believes it is probable that its equipment will be determined to be an ignition point of the 2018 Camp fire.”

California’s largest power company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January due to the losses from the fire. The company has cited at least $7 billion in claims from the Camp Fire.

PG&E has been linked to a series of wildfires in California, including the Camp Fire, which caused 85 deaths and destroyed 14,000 homes, along with more than 500 businesses and 4,300 other buildings.

