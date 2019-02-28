Carmel Valley’s One Paseo set to open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. -- A development project of shops, restaurants and housing in Carmel Valley is almost done. The One Paseo shopping center hosted its soft opening Thursday night.

After 13 years of work, One Paseo previewed their phase one outdoor shopping promenade for 400 invited guests.

The center plans to open 42 retail shops in the next two months. In total, there are 608 apartments for rent and 300,000 square feet of commercial space that will open in the next two years.

“This is far more, I think, representative of San Diego, sort of the beach community that it is, coupled with the farm-to-table movement and that more casual atmosphere," said John Kilroy, owner of One Paseo. "It's not something your children are going to get lost at and yet it's big enough to where you can stroll around and enjoy yourselves."

Tender Greens, Soul Cycle, Shake Shack and Van De Vort clothing are just a few of the latest shops to sign on to the 23-acre project.

Initially, there was strong opposition to the project but after a long, drawn-out community review, it went forward.

Company leaders say the project cost closer to $1 billion than $500 million and John Kilroy, the One Paseo’s owner, says he’s spent $10 million on traffic mitigation alone.