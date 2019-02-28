Navy announces court-martial results for October 2018

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy Region Southwest announced rulings Thursday for four court-martial cases tried in San Diego last October.

Military judges discharged two petty officers and sentenced both of them to confinement. Chief Petty Officer Gherson Fernandez pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child and was dishonorably discharged and sentenced to five years of confinement. Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Pruitt received a bad conduct discharge for six counts of assault and six months of confinement.

Both soldiers received pay grade reductions to the military’s lowest pay rank, E-1.

A military judge also sentenced Petty Officer 3rd Class Kanyri Gregory to 60 days of restricted activity for wrongful possession of a controlled substance. Gregory was originally sentenced to 30 days of confinement, but received a commutation at trial.

A panel of judges found Petty Officer 1st Class Angie Ruiz-Diaz guilty of making a false official statement. However, Ruiz-Diaz was the only court- martialed soldier to receive no additional punishment beyond a conviction.