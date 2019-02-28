Most of California out of drought after recent storms

SAN DIEGO — Most of the state of California is out of the drought as a result of recent rain, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor‘s most recent report.

More than 87 percent of the state is not in a drought. A small part of the state along the Oregon border — just over 2 percent — is in moderate drought. Nearly 13 percent of the state remains abnormally dry, including San Diego County and much of Southern California.

The condition is the best the Golden State has been since 2011.

The average water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack as of Feb. 26 was 36 inches, which is 150 percent of average for the date, according to the drought monitor.