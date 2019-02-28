‘He will be murdered’: African family begs ICE not to deport father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A family from the Democratic Republic of Congo is begging immigration officials to stop the deportation process for their father, who they say faces death if he returns to his home country.

The family of Constantine Bakala, accompanied by faith leaders, held a rally outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office downtown Thursday. The family is urging officials not to deport Bakala because they fear for his safety.

The family told FOX 5 they fled their home country because of political persecution. In 2017, the family found themselves at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where they were separated. Bakala was sent to a immigration detention center in Georgia. The rest of his family was released in the San Diego area.

"Please don't deport my Dad," Constantine's 17-year-old daughter, Marie, pleaded at the rally Wednesday.

According to faith leaders accompanying the family, Bakala represented himself in court because of a lack of money and resources. He was denied asylum by a judge.

Colin Mathewson is a pastor at St. Luke's Episcopal church in North Park, where the family worships. He said the church found an attorney for Bakala and is hoping to reopen his case.

"We fear that if Constantine is deported, he will be murdered," Mathewson said. "So this is a matter of life or death for us."

FOX 5 reached out to ICE. An agency spokesperson said they are looking into the case.