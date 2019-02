SAN DIEGO — A 5-year-old girl spent the night in the hospital after falling out a second-story window in her home.

The girl fell at about 8:30 p.m. from a window in a home on Sycamore Road near Interstate 5 in San Ysidro, San Diego police said.

The child suffered bumps and bruises from the fall but did not appear to have an broken bones, police said. The girl was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment and observation.