Watch Live: Car catches fire after crash on I-805

SAN DIEGO — A car caught fire after a crash with a pickup truck on southbound Interstate 805 late Thursday morning.

The crash was blocking the right two lanes of the freeway near Telegraph Canyon Road in the Chula Vista area shortly after 11 a.m.

Flames were leaping from a white sedan with a shattered windshield, sitting in the right lane alongside a damaged white pickup truck. Firefighters were able to quickly distinguish the flames and paramedics were seen loading a person onto a stretcher and taking them to a waiting ambulance.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.