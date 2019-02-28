Bridge work to force overnight I-5 closure through La Jolla

SAN DIEGO – All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed from 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening to 5 a.m. Friday morning for road work, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

SANDAG construction crews plan to continue construction on a new trolley overpass over I-5 at Voigt Drive during the closure. According to the agency, work crews plan to pour concrete to form the bridge that will support the trolley tracks. I-5 southbound will be closed from the I-5 and Interstate 805 interchange to La Jolla Village Drive and significant delays are expected.

The bridge is being constructed as part of the $2.17 billion Mid-Coast Trolley Blue Line Extension, which includes a planned 11-mile extension of trolley service by the Metropolitan Transit System from Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to University City.

The extension will add trolley stops in Mission Bay Park, UC San Diego and Westfield UTC. SANDAG is receiving $1.04 billion in funding from the Federal Transit Administration to complete the project.

The extension and related projects are intended to reduce traffic congestion as the county’s population increases. Construction on the extension began in 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in 2021.