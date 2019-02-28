× Actor Luke Perry of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ ‘Riverdale’ reported suffers stroke

LOS ANGELES – Actor Luke Perry, best known for roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Us Weekly reported the news. A rep for Perry confirmed he was “under observation at the hospital” but wouldn’t confirm the reason for the hospitalization.

Perry, 52, became a 90s heartthrob for his role as Dylan McKay on 90210. He’s seen a career resurgence thanks to the CW hit Riverdale.

According to Us Weekly, paramedics arrived at his home around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call. An ambulance took him to a nearby hospital. The website reported that Perry suffered a “massive stroke.”

Perry’s hospitalization came the same day FOX announced a six-episode Beverly Hills, 90210 limited series revival. Perry was not announced as one of the returning stars, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that he had scheduling conflicts with Riverdale.

Six other cast members expected to return include Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.