Officer, vandalism suspect hit by vehicle in Midway District

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer and a vandalism suspect were injured after a vehicle hit them in the Midway District Thursday morning, authorities said.

The two people were in critical condition, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said. One person was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center and the other went to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

The collision happened in the 2900 block of Midway Drive, near Rosecrans Street just before 5 a.m.

An officer was checking on a report of vandalism and chased a person into the street, according to authorities. A driver hit the pair and stayed at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area due to the investigation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.