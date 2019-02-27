× Woman strangled by stranger in her South Bay home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A South Bay woman awoke to a stranger who strangled her in her home in a terrifying and apparently random attack Wednesday.

Now investigators are hoping the public can help them locate the suspect.

“At this point in time we believe it was a random act. We don’t have much information to go on,” said Chula Vista Police Sgt. Matt Smith. “The suspect is a Hispanic male in his 30s with a thick mustache and a dark blue or black bomber type of jacket.”

Officers say the attack happened around 7 a.m. at a home on Fourth Avenue, near Chula Vista Friendship Park and the library. The woman woke up face to face with a man, who started choking her before fleeing the home. The victim was checked thoroughly by medics and is expected to be okay.

Investigators believe it may have been a botched robbery, but they did not say if anything was taken from the home. Police are warning the community to lock their doors and remain aware of their surroundings.

If you have any information on the suspect’s location or identity, you’re asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.