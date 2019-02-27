Woman hospitalized with multiple stab wounds

SAN DIEGO – A 44-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning with multiple stab wounds suffered in an attack inside a North Clairemont home.

The victim went to a home at 4200 Feather Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to meet a friend and while in a bedroom of the home, a 53-year-old woman allegedly grabbed a knife, walked into the bedroom and stabbed the victim three times in the right armpit area and once on the left side of the head, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim ran to a neighbor’s house, where police were called, Heims said. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Denise Rivas, was arrested while sitting in her room, he said.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.