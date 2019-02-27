More than 200 El Cajon homes without water after main break

EL CAJON, Calif. — A water main broke in El Cajon Wednesday night, leaving more than 200 homes without water and closing a half-mile stretch of a road in the region.

The 200 block of Bradley Avenue, between Mollison and Graves avenue, was shut down while crews make repairs, according to a tweet by the Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation. Drivers were advised to stay clear of the area.

Approximately 220 homes were without water, according to Helix Water District.

