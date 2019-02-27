× Driver dies after slamming into stopped semi-truck on SR-78

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning involving a semi-truck on state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities said.

A semi-truck was reportedly stopped around 12:15 a.m. in the left lane of eastbound state Route 78 west of Twin Oaks Valley Road, according to a California Highway Patrol. Around 12:55 a.m., a person told dispatchers that an SUV crashed into the back of the semi-truck and the vehicle was totaled.

A man driving the SUV died at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

As crews worked at the crash site, a white pickup truck traveling westbound on SR-78 rolled over at 5:33 a.m. The driver was able to get out of the wreckage and was seen getting evaluated by medical crews.

Traffic going in both directions on SR-78 near Twin Oaks Valley Road exit were moving slow as of 6 a.m.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up both crashes.